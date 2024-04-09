Planes Struggle to Land in Manchester Airport Amid Strong Winds

Dramatic footage shows planes struggling to touch down in Manchester Airport amid strong winds on Tuesday (April 9). A number of flights had to abort their initial landings, with one easyJet plane forced to divert to Liverpool . Videos filmed by Aviation Upclose showed planes swaying in the wind as they attempted to touch down on the runway. easyJet issued a messages to travellers saying that the ' adverse conditions ' were 'below safe operating limits'.

Manchester saw wind gusts of up to 50mph near to the airport on Tuesday, days after Storm Kathleen battered the UK. The region saw periods of heavy rainfall lashing down throughout the afternoon, with strong winds also blowing trees onto roads and tram lines. READ MORE "There is plenty of caution about": More than 2,000 extra police officers descend on Bernabeu ahead of Man City match after IS threat An easyJet flight from Amsterdam to Manchester had to instead divert to Liverpool on Tuesday afternoon amid the strong winds. An update from the airline read: "This is due to adverse weather conditions in Manchester, which are below safe operating limits. The disruption to your flight is outside of our control and is considered to be an extraordinary circumstance." Over the course of six hours, AviationUpClose recorded eight go arounds - an aborted landing of an aircraft that is on final approach or has already touched down, mostly due to "windshear and a couple of unstable approache

Planes Manchester Airport Strong Winds Flights Easyjet Divert Liverpool

