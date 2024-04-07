Plane struggles to land at Dublin Airport during Storm Kathleen

This is the frightening moment a plane was caught on camera being blown sideways while trying to land at Dublin Airport during Storm Kathleen . Captured and shared by EU Plane Spotters on YouTube, the video shows the aircraft's struggle to touch down as it battles against the severe winds . The plane momentarily touches the runway before being swept sideways, forcing the pilot to abort the landing and ascend back into the stormy skies , reports Dublin Live.
A handful of flights were cancelled at Dublin Airport yesterday due to the adverse weather conditions brought on by the storm. Flights were also cancelled at Belfast City Airport due to the stormy conditions. Read more: In pictures: Storm Kathleen batters NI causing disruption Read more: Storm Kathleen leads to flooding and cancelled flights In the Republic of Ireland, thousands of homes were dealing with power outages, while hundreds dealt with such power cuts in Northern Ireland due to the stor
