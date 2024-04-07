Plane Forced to Abort Landing During Storm Kathleen

A plane was forced to abort landing after being blown sideways while trying to land during Storm Kathleen . Terrifying video footage shows the aircraft being blown sideways as it attempted to touch down at Dublin Airport on Saturday. Captured and shared by EU Plane Spotters on YouTube, the plane can be seen moving rapidly from side to side as it battles against severe winds .

It momentarily touches the runway before it is swept sideways, forcing the pilot to abort the landing and ascend back into the stormy sky. Our sister title, Dublin Live reports that a handful of flights were cancelled at the airport on Saturday due to adverse weather conditions. Much like the rest of the UK, a yellow weather warning remained in place until 10pm in Northern Ireland for strong winds. Despite the weather warning ending, however, the Met Office forecasted windy conditions throughout Sunday. The weather forecaster said: "Another rather windy day with sunny spells and a few scattered showers, these most frequent in the afternoon. Fresh to strong southwesterly winds, easing down later. Maximum temperature 14 C." Top news stories today Looking ahead to the weather across the UK for next week, the Met Office said: "Low pressure will still be in charge of the UK’s weather through the beginning of next week with further wind and rain at times for many. From the middle of next week, there is a chance of drier conditions developing at times in the south, as high-pressure tries to build i

Plane Landing Storm Kathleen Dublin Airport Severe Winds Weather Conditions

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Plane struggles to land at Dublin Airport during Storm KathleenA plane attempting to land at Dublin Airport during Storm Kathleen is caught on camera being blown sideways by severe winds. The pilot is forced to abort the landing and ascend back into the stormy skies.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Watch skilled pilot land plane struggling in Storm Kathleen winds at LBAThe plane was seen swinging from side to side before managing to land

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

UK weather: Terrifying moment plane bounces off runway in 70mph gales as Storm Kathleen chaos grounds over...Watch terrifying moment Aer Lingus plane lands sideways at Dublin Airport in 90kmh Storm Kathleen gusts

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Storm Kathleen: When and where will the UK's eleventh named storm of the season hit?Kathleen is the eleventh-named weather system to hit the UK already this current storm season.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Britain to be hit by Storm Kathleen just one day after Storm OliviaBritain will be hit by Storm Kathleen this Saturday which will bring dangerous 70mph gusts, just one day after the remnants of Storm Olivia sweep over the country.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Britain to be hit by Storm Kathleen just one day after Storm OliviaBritain will be hit by Storm Kathleen this Saturday which will bring dangerous 70mph gusts, just one day after the remnants of Storm Olivia sweep over the country.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »