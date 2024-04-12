Pizza Punks introduces the Prawnstar Martini pizza

Mojito, Old Fashioned and Daiquiri are classic cocktails that you'll find at bars across Nottingham. But one of the most popular is the Pornstar Martini. Made with passion fruit and vodka and served with a shot of prosecco on the side, it's a firm favourite on nights out on the town. But imagine a twist on the popular drink in pizza form - the Prawnstar Martini .
Would it have a fruity spin with passion fruit seeds as toppings? Would prosecco be involved? Pizza Punks is known for its anarchic style and menu of unlimited toppings, but would this latest creation be a step too far? The answer is no. Thank heavens - passion fruit on a pizza would be a real turn-off. But then again I am quite partial to a Hawaiian - Italian friends, please don't shoot me. Get the latest What's On news straight to your phone by joining us on WhatsApp The restaurant's new special, like all the punky pizzas, starts off with a San Franciscan sourdough base. It's decorated with a ring of succulent king prawns, positioned so there's one on each of the eight slices. Alternating with the shellfish are semi-crunchy slivers of pickled celery. What I initially took to be mozzarella from a distance turns out to be blobs of cream cheese and ranch dressing, while the mozzarella has melted i
