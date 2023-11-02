Piper warns Leeds United that Leicester clash about more than just three points

Friday night's Championship showdown between Leeds United and Leicester City is about more than just three points, both sides have been warned. Leeds make the trip down the M1 to face a Foxes side that have won nine matches in a row and sit 14 points clear of Daniel Farke's side in third.

While there is plenty of road left to run the Championship and Farke has already made clear that he is not concerned by the league table at this point, Leeds will be aware that this is the perfect opportunity to start chipping away into the Foxes' commanding lead over the automatic promotion places.

Leicester and Leeds were both relegated from the Premier League last season, with both sides employing new managers and overseeing plenty of churn in the summer transfer market. Leeds' takeover this summer meant that the Foxes were able to get their ducks in a row quicker this summer, with Enzo Maresca's side enjoying on their best starts ever to a second-tier season. headtopics.com

"I think with Leeds being in third place and already sort of 14 points adrift of our position, there is more on this game just because of the psychological aspect," Piper told BBC Radio Leicester's When You’re Smiling podcast.

"I know this is early in the season, but if you have a good performance and beat Leeds, the rest of the division will be thinking ‘wow’. There is more of a psychological aspect to this game than just three points." headtopics.com

