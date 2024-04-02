PIP recipients may receive back payments worth up to £11,000

People who receive Personal Independence Payments (PIP) might get back payments worth between £3,000 and £11,000 due to a rule change by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). Members of a popular online benefits forum have said they've received backdated PIP payments between £5,000 and nearly £11,000 after the recent rule change.

The independent Benefits and Work website has reported that several members of its online community have been contacted by the DWP - by phone and through the post - telling them they are due a back payment. One member who previously shared how they had received £5,000 in early March after having their case reviewed and award increased to the enhanced rate, has now told the forum that they have received a further £5,500 - just by making a phone call to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), reports the Daily Recor

