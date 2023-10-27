PIP disability benefits: DWP ‘too slow’ in paying arrears with just 5% paid out after 4 years, critics say

PIP claimants have been waiting four years for arrears to be paid: Chris Young/PA Wire Photographer: Chris Young Provider: PA Source: PAhas been labelled a “shocking indictment” of a system failing people, after less than a third of possible underpayments were reviewed in four years.But the review is ongoing, and the Department for Work and Pensions said up to 326,000 people who receive disability benefits may have been entitled to more money.

Now mental health and disability charities have condemned the amount of time taken to pay the arrears – with less than a third of cases reviewed since the ruling and fewer than five per cent of people paid their entitlement.

She added: “The fact that since 2021 less than a third of the people affected have had their payments reviewed, and less than five per cent have been paid the updated PIP entitlement, is a shocking indictment of a system that continues to let disabled people down. headtopics.com

She said an underpayment “can be devastating for someone’s financial wellbeing and mental health particularly during the cost-of living crisis”. “The DWP urgently needs to ramp up their efforts to review the remaining cases and rectify their mistakes. People with mental health problems can’t wait any longer.”James Taylor, executive director of strategy, said: “PIP exists because life costs more when you’re disabled.

The ruling found the definition of people eligible for the disability payment should be widened after concluding the DWP got the law wrong when deciding how highly claimants should score for the activity “engaging face to face”. headtopics.com

This would mean claimants may have missed out if they had support to help them manage face-to-face encounters from a mental health professional, friend or relative.So far, 79,000 cases have been reviewed and, of these, 14,000 arrears payments were made at a cost of £74m.“On 20 September 2021, the department started an administrative exercise, looking at PIP claims since 6 April 2016 to check whether claimants may be eligible for more support under PIP,” he said. “This is a complex exercise.

