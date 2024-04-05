Pioneer Doctor Dies Due to Botched Treatment for Rare Condition

Prof Amit Patel , a pioneer of stem cell transplantation , died at the age of 43 due to botched treatment for a rare condition . He was admitted to Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester with flu-like symptoms suspected to be linked to a throat infection.

Despite receiving antibiotics, his condition worsened, and doctors diagnosed him with Still's disease and HLH. His wife, Dr Shivani Tanna, expressed her concern over the doctors' lack of understanding of HLH.

