PinkPantheress: The Nonchalant Musician

On the rare occasion that PinkPantheress performs live, the 22-year-old musician will often look as though she might have accidentally wandered onto stage. Like she had taken a wrong turn at the bathroom and somehow found herself holding a microphone at the precise moment the backing track kicks in.

She will be dressed in a wrap-around cardigan and a knee-length skirt and her handbag will remain at her side for the complete duration of the set, as if to suggest this once-anonymous artist is still keeping a little something to herself. The whole thing is as nonchalant and effortless as the music she has put forward: her voice barely rising above a whisper on “Just For Me”, “Pain” and “Passion”. But since “Boy’s A Liar Pt II” (her anthemic collaboration with Ice Spice) reached double platinum status, PinkPantheress has shifted the bedroom melancholia of her TikTok vignettes towards a more lustrous pop palette. This week, she released her debut album Heaven Knows, and with it a series of tracks that sometimes extend beyond three minutes

