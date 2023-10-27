Pilot fund aids Lanarkshire women escaping domestic abuse with up to £1k support

Lanarkshire women experiencing domestic abuse will be able to receive up to £1000 from a new pilot fund to pay for the essentials they need when leaving a relationship with an abusive partner.

The £500,000 Fund to Leave will be delivered by Women’s Aid groups in the five local authority areas with the most women’s homelessness applications due to domestic abuse. Glasgow has the highest number of homelessness applications (370) by women due to domestic abuse. Out of Scotland’s 32 local authority areas, South Lanarkshire has the second highest at 360.Get all the news from your area – as well as features, entertainment, sport and the latest on Lanarkshire’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic – straight to your fingertips, 24/7.

The free download features the latest breaking news and exclusive stories, and allows you to customise your page to the sections that matter most to you.In 2022/23, almost a quarter of all homelessness presentations by women and their children were due to a violent or abusive dispute in their household. headtopics.com

"We know that women experiencing domestic abuse face many challenges and that financial barriers can make it even more difficult to leave abusive partners. “The Fund to Leave pilot will help to reduce the financial burden on women as they will be able to receive up to £1,000 to pay for the essentials they, and their children, need including rent and clothing.”

Ms Haughey said: “There are many barriers that stand in the way of a woman leaving an abusive relationship, and concerns over finances can be a major issue.“South Lanarkshire has the second highest presentations of homelessness applications by women due to domestic abuse across the country. headtopics.com

