Pilot dies after plane crashes in Queensland field

Officers from Mount Isa and a rescue helicopter are attempting to reach the light aircraft which is in “difficult terrain”.It and was due to land in Mount Isa about 3pm when it vanished from the radar between Cloncurry and Mount Isa.Pilot dies after plane plunges into Queensland field in fireball crash “It was engaged by QFES to conduct line scans, and travelling from Toowoomba to Mt Isa when it crashed near Cloncurry,” the force said.

