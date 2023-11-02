Pilot crashes plane and spends the night in alligator-infested swamp

The small plane pilot was pulled out from the swamp by a rescue chopper (Picture: CBS News) A pilot crashed his small plane into the Florida Everglades and spent nine hours overnight in the alligator-infested swamp. The pilot, who has not been identified, was the only person on board the single-engine Cessna Skyhawk 172M plane that plummeted around 4am on Halloween, CBS Miami reported.

An individual with the flight school that the aircraft was registered to called 911 and rescue crews were deployed on airboats. Southwest Broward County fire personnel soon realized that a hoist was needed to rescue the pilot and contacted Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. A Miami-Dade rescue chopper pulled the man from the wing of the plane. A first responder could be seen dangling down to the plane wing where the pilot waited, Chopper 4 footage showed.

