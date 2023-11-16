Pieter Omtzigt: The Popular Dutch Politician Who Defied His Party

PIETER OMTZIGT is the most popular politician in the Netherlands, the EU’s fifth-biggest economy, in part because in 2021 the country’s leaders apparently tried to ditch him. Mr Omtzigt, an MP who then belonged to the Christian Democrats (CDA), had for years irritated the government (of which the CDA was a member) with relentless questioning over a huge benefits scandal in which tens of thousands of taxpayers were falsely charged with fraud.

During coalition negotiations after the general election that year, an official was caught on camera with a sheet of notes bearing the phrase “Omtzigt: position elsewhere?” Many Dutch were outraged, reckoning that this meant that party bigwigs wanted to promote the troublesome gadfly to a harmless sinecure in Brussels. Instead Mr Omtzigt stayed in parliament, quit the CDA and burnished his reputation as a maverick. Now, with an early general election due on November 22nd, he is the man to bea





