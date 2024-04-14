Piers Morgan criticizes Mikel Arteta's blindspot and suggests Cristiano Ronaldo as the solution for Arsenal's attack

PIERS MORGAN has blasted Mikel Arteta 's "major blindspot" over Arsenal 's attack - and identified Cristiano Ronaldo as the solution. Saudi Pro League top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo bagged hat-tricks in successive games and would do a great job for Arsenal , says Piers Morgan . "So many chances in first half, but none taken. If Watkins was playing for us, we'd have won this 3-0." Morgan added: "I think @Cristiano would score 25+ goals a season in our team with the service he'd get.
The presenter added: "FFS. We've choked again. Unbelievable." During the match, Gabriel Jesus took up no more of an advanced position than winger Leandro Trossard, with his average spot half way between the edge of the penalty box and the halfway line. And the Portugal legend heads the Saudi Pro League scoring charts this season, netting 29 times in 25 games, including But after netting 18 Prem goals in his first season back at Old Trafford in 2021-22, his form dipped ahead of his controversial exit. was the final straw for United ahead of his departure 18 months ago he laid into boss Erik ten Hag
