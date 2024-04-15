Piers Morgan Claims Ronaldo Would Score 25+ Goals for Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘would score 25+ goals a season’ for this Arsenal team claims renowned cheerleader Piers Morgan , who explained what he believes to be a ‘major blind spot’ for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta .Arteta’s side have though scored 75 Premier League goals this season, just one shy of Manchester City as the league’s top scorers, and talk of a need for a ‘proper centre forward’ – like Ronaldo – has died down significantly in recent weeks, but Morgan hasn’t let it go.

The 39-year-old is now plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr, who are 12 points behind league leaders Al Hilal with seven games to go.has retained his extraordinary ability to find the back of the net though, scoring 29 goals in 25 league games this term while keeping his place in the Portugal national team under Roberto Martinez.

“I think Cristiano would score 25+ goals a season in our team with the service he’d get,” he said in response. “Arteta’s refusal to prioritise a top striker is his one major blind spot.” But it was never the goals that were the problem for Ronaldo at United, but his lack of pressing, the strops and the cliques he reportedly played a huge part in creating in the dressing room.Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Muller have both solidified their places in the top 10 for most Champions League knockout stage goals ever.Including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe, here are the top 10 highest earners in world football, only taking yearly salary into account.

Cristiano Ronaldo Arsenal Piers Morgan Mikel Arteta Striker Premier League

