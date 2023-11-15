Piers Corbyn sparks fury with conspiracy theory about Hamas atrocities

Piers Corbyn has sparked fury by venting a vile conspiracy theory about last month's Hamas atrocities in Israel being a 'false flag operation' - after his brother Jeremy repeatedly refused to call the group terrorists. The 76-year-old was asked by the Campaign against Antisemitism (CAA) for his opinion on the attacks on October 7, which saw Hamas terrorists break into Israel and murder 1,400 people, mainly civilians, including revellers at a music festival.

Footage showed civilians being shot, stabbed, tortured and kidnaped, with one girl hiding behind a desk gunned down at point blank range. The horror of the attack saw Israel strike back against Hamas, leading to a land invasion of the Gaza Strip. Asked about the attack, Piers said: 'I was suspicious from the start because the gates were clearly opened for soldiers to come in and they were let out. So the whole thing was done with the connivance of the government of Israel which used whatever happened as a pretext. 'People died as a consequence because the Israeli government wanted it to happen. It was a false flag operation

