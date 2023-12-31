Pierce Brosnan Poses at Mammoth Terraces Amid Yellowstone Court Date

Pierce Brosnan posing for a photo at Mammoth Terraces has resurfaced after the actor was hit with a court date for allegedly wandering into a protected area at Yellowstone National Park. The James Band star, 70 - who is claimed to have walked into 'delicate' and dangerous Mammoth Terraces hot spring tiers - could be seen striking a pose in an image uploaded to the Instagram page called @touronsofyellowstone.

' While the post does not tag or reference Pierce, the actor could be seen wearing a near-identical ensemble in snaps that he had shared to his own Instagram account on November 1 as he visited Montana. The caption of the post shared in November read: 'Touron on the Mammoth Terraces in Yellowstone.' The Irish-born star stood on a layer of snow as he flashed a small smile towards the camera while making a peace sign with his han





DailyMailCeleb » / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.