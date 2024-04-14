Pierce Brosnan Joins Cast of Delayed Biopic Film About 'Prince' Naseem Hamed

Pierce Brosnan has joined the cast of the delayed biopic film about showman former world boxing champ 'Prince' Naseem Hamed . Paddy Considine had been the man to play the part but the movie was stalled last year by industry strikes. A TV insider said of the revised casting for Giant: 'Signing a former Bond will be a great boost for the production, which was last year slapped on ice just before filming began.

A walkout by the writers' and actors' unions saw work grind to a halt last May but thankfully the wheels are now back in motion again and all the parties involved have been able to return to the project, except for Paddy of course.' Naturally, the actor probably had the best seats in the house as it was the same year he made his debut asin GoldenEye — before going on to star in Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999), and Die Another Day (2002). Naz went on to win 36 out of his 37 fights between 1992 and 2002 and held multiple featherweight belts

Pierce Brosnan Cast Biopic Film 'Prince' Naseem Hamed Paddy Considine Production Industry Strikes

