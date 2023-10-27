Pierce Brosnan, 70, is completely unrecognizable in new photos

is completely unrecognizable as he steps into the shoes of D-Day veteran Artie Crawford, inspired by the life of The Great Escaper Bernard Jordan.

A teaser from the film captivated audiences, stating: “@piercebrosnanofficial as 92-year-old WWII veteran Artie in The Last Rifleman will make you believe in humanity again.Artie’s epic journey to attend the anniversary of the D-Day landings is a true tale. Coming to Sky Cinema soon.”

In reality, he journeyed from Brighton Railway station to Portsmouth, eventually taking a ferry to Caen. Successfully, he participated in the events, paying tribute with hundreds of fellow veterans to those who sacrificed their lives during the war.As Bernard was immersed in the D-Day ceremonies, back home, a frantic cross-channel search and rescue operation was underway to find him. headtopics.com

“Seeing all the TV coverage the day before D-Day, I felt, 'I have to go and be part of it.' I was naughty and secretive." Pierce, fully immersing himself in the role, was spotted using a walking stick during the film's shooting in County Antrim, Northern Ireland.

