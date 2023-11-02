Picture of railway station gets commended in Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023

The Landscape Photographer of the Year competition was founded in 2006 by respected photographer Charlie Waite, and since then it has become one of the most coveted titles in the photography world.

The 2023 award, announced this week, went to Mik Dogherty for his photo of the aftermath of a heath fire in the New Forest National Park in Hampshire. However, among the 17,000 entries received at this year's awards was a picture of Shropshire's Highley Station, illuminated by lamplight and taken by former resident Rebecca Lammas, which was commended in the My Railway Journey category.

Rebecca, who now lives in Liverpool but grew up in the village, said she took her commended picture at sunrise, while visiting her mother."I decided to walk from Highley to the station just before sunrise. When I was approaching the station I was getting more and more excited. I could see the mist hanging over the station which was complementing everything. headtopics.com

Rebecca's picture of Highley Station, which she has titled 'Goodnight Sweetheart', is to appear in a book of the collected best entries of this year's competition and the photograph will go on display in a touring exhibition that's launching in late November at London's Paddington Station.

To view all the winning and commended entries for the Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023, visit:

