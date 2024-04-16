Picking Tulips in Beautiful Flower Fields Near Nottingham

I spent a morning picking tulips in beautiful flower fields less than two hours from Nottingham - and it's fair to say it could be described as 'a slice of The Netherlands '. We're into spring - though you wouldn't know given the strong winds across the county - and my social media newsfeed is awash with photos of gorgeous flower fields in Holland.

There is no need to book in advance, you can just turn up and spend the day enjoying the fresh air and sunshine. After arriving and parking up, we made our way to the fields where we were greeted by a friendly chap at the admission gate. It was lovely that the site was dog-friendly too, and, although my dog is a giant Rottweiler, he still managed to carefully walk up and down the tulips, which had been carefully spaced apart. However, it is worth noting that the bulbs can be poisonous to dogs if they are ingested, so it's important to keep a close eye on them.

Tulips Flower Fields Pontefract West Yorkshire UK The Netherlands

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tulip fields described as 'slice of The Netherlands' 90 minutes from cityYou buy a vase and pick your own tulips - and you can even visit the windmill

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Picking the funniest March Madness bracket names: Our 68 favorites for 2024If you love puns, this is the place for you. Have fun with your bracket pool with 68 fun names for your entry.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

I can’t stop picking my skin – but now I recognise it for what it isClare Finney assumed that her compulsive picking was just a childhood phase, but decades later she still can't resist the impulse

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

How Princess Kate may be 'picking up artistic endeavours' as she recuperates from abdominal surgeryThe Princess of Wales is not expected to return to her royal duties until after Easter

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Glasgow flower company labelled 'floral Banksy' as they takeover city centreAn artificial flower company from Glasgow have been labelled the 'floral Banksy' after they covered the city in vibrant flowers during the early hours of this morning in a bid to spread 'happiness'.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Brits in Canary Islands could be fined thousands for picking up stonesThat innocent souvenir could land you in hot water.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »