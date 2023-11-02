Piccadilly Gardens concrete wall to get makeover as council can't knock it down

Piccadilly Gardens is going to change as part of a £25 million overhaul which is currently being worked on by the council — but one part of it will look very similar after work finishes.

Why not demolish it? Legal & General is very clear about why it doesn’t want to knock down the pavilion. It says it’s now part of Manchester’s history, having been installed in 2002 when the Gardens got a facelift for the Commonwealth Games in the city.

The problems in Piccadilly Gardens often revolve around addiction, homelessness, and anti-social behaviour — which is why council leaders have said that the upcoming sweeping overhaul of the square won’t solve its ‘people problems’. headtopics.com

So the pavilion will look different. There will be two immediately obvious changes: the new light installation on the wall, and the removal of the roof. “GMP fully support LGIM’s proposal to remove the roof and invest further in making Piccadilly Gardens high quality place for all… the pavilion in Piccadilly Gardens has been identified as a specific hotspot with the wider Piccadilly Gardens area.

“By removing part of the roof and some of the bulky wall elements, we have improved natural daylight, permeability and access to Piccadilly Gardens,” it adds. Images on the planning application show a weave of lights on the wall, with more lightbulbs visible underneath. In the daytime, they will still be switched on, according to the application. headtopics.com

