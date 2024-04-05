Piastri Sets the Pace in Second Practice at Challenging Circuit

Piastri set the pace with a late flurry of soft tyre laps once the track had dried enough to switch to slicks for the closing minutes of second practice , with the Australian heading Lewis Hamilton ’s Mercedes by 0.501 seconds. Charles Leclerc was third-fastest but with a time that was over four seconds down on Piastri ’s benchmark. After dry running in FP1, a downpour prior to second practice left the track damp but not initially wet enough to use intermediate or wet tyres.
A combination of teams not wanting to take risks on one of the most challenging circuits of the calendar, and being unwilling to burn through sets of tyres which may be needed later in the weekend, was behind the lack of track action. With 30 minutes of the session gone, drivers finally stated to emerge on intermediate tyres, with the RB pair of Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo initially setting the pac
Piastri Pace Second Practice Circuit Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc Track Action Tyres
