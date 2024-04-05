Physically healthy woman with depression and autism to end life with euthanasia

A physically healthy 28-year-old woman who suffers from depression and has autism and a borderline personality disorder will end her life with euthanasia, she has said. Zoraya ter Beek, who lives in a small village in the Netherlands , will be 'freed' early next month, she has claimed. She will be euthanized on the sofa in her home with her boyfriend by her side.

Ter Beek decided she wanted to die after a psychiatrist told her 'there's nothing more we can do for you' and that 'it's never gonna get any better', The Free Press reported. It is understood that a doctor will give her a sedative before administering a drug that will stop her heart. Euthanasia has been legal in The Netherlands since 2002 for those experiencing 'unbearable suffering with no prospect of improvement'. After ter Beek's death, a euthanasia review committee will evaluate her case to ensure the doctor adhered to all 'due care criteria' and if so, the Dutch government will declare her life was lawfully ende

Euthanasia Depression Autism Borderline Personality Disorder Netherlands

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Physically healthy woman with depression and autism to end her life with euthanasiaA physically healthy 28-year-old woman who suffers from depression and has autism and a borderline personality disorder will end her life with euthanasia, she has said. Zoraya ter Beek, who lives in a small village in the Netherlands, will be 'freed' early next month, she has claimed.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Dutch woman, 28, will end her life by euthanasia next monthZoraya ter Beek, who lives in a small village in the Netherlands , will be 'freed' early next month, she has claimed. She will be euthanized on the sofa in her home with her boyfriend by her side.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Dutch woman, 28, will end her life by euthanasia next monthZoraya ter Beek, who lives in a small village in the Netherlands , will be 'freed' early next month, she has claimed. She will be euthanized on the sofa in her home with her boyfriend by her side.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Former Manchester United Premier League winner takes charge of Watford following Valerien Ismael sacking...ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 03: Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner and Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing look on from the garage during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 03, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Major update on Tyrell Malacia amid claims Man Utd star is 'struggling physically and mentally'Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Manchester United full-back Tyrell Malacia.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Manchester United eye £43m Bremer transfer amid Van de Beek blowManchester United are interested in Juventus star Gleison Bremer as a potential alternative to Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »