Physically healthy woman with depression and autism to end her life with euthanasia

A physically healthy 28-year-old woman who suffers from depression and has autism and a borderline personality disorder will end her life with euthanasia, she has said. Zoraya ter Beek, who lives in a small village in the Netherlands , will be 'freed' early next month, she has claimed. She will be euthanized on the sofa in her home with her boyfriend by her side.
Ter Beek decided she wanted to die after a psychiatrist told her 'there's nothing more we can do for you' and that 'it's never gonna get any better', The Free Press reported. It is understood that a doctor will give her a sedative before administering a drug that will stop her heart. Euthanasia has been legal in The Netherlands since 2002 for those experiencing 'unbearable suffering with no prospect of improvement'. After ter Beek's death, a euthanasia review committee will evaluate her case to ensure the doctor adhered to all 'due care criteria' and if so, the Dutch government will declare her life was lawfully ende
Euthanasia Depression Autism Borderline Personality Disorder Netherlands
