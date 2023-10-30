Physically aggressive towards my partner

Me and partner had gotten into a heated conversation via text that was working towards an argument about the fact that he didn’t want to come and settle our daughter (she settles well for him but not so much for me) it had been 30 minutes on constant screaming; I’m on my period and could feel that I had leaked everywhere. With no end in sight I told him he had to come upstairs for this reason.

Im so ashamed of myself, I feel like I want to self harm because of the intense shame I am feeling about what have done. I can’t even look at myself in the mirror, I feel disgusting.I'm Katie, one of the Parent Supporters here. I can hear from your post how incredibly stressful and exhausting this situation was for you, and your emotions were escalating as you weren't feeling heard or supported in that moment.

In those moments when your little one is screaming, are you able to put her down somewhere safe, such as her cot, whilst you take a few minutes to leave the room or go downstairs to take a breather? I wouldn’t dwell on it though, apologize and just move on. He could have prevented this by taking over or helping out. You’re supposed to be a partnership, a team, but it just sounded like you when this happened.If you both consider splitting up over this then there’s definitely more deeper rooted problems. If the problem is bedtime with you, I’d recommend maybe you do the bath time, he does the bedtime if he’s at home and not working.I’m sorry don’t feel ashamed. headtopics.com

The night we got home and my son was just over 24 hours old my sons dad made a comment about the feeding. Take a long, hard look and think back to situations that might of happened or how your husband is around youYou have done absolutely nothing wrong and a push of the elbow… Please.he had pregnant at this point)

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: Netmums »

Noel Radford left 'feeling funny' on Dubai trip and fans 'can't watch'Channel 5 22 Kids and Counting stars Sue and Noel were visiting the 158th floor of a skyscraper Read more ⮕

Clocks go back: Why you may be feeling extra refreshed this morningLast night, the clocks went back in the UK, giving people an extra hour of sleep. This bi-annual change in timing system has a history dating back to Benjamin Franklin's campaign in 1784. Read more to learn about the origins of Daylight Savings and its impact on sleep patterns. Read more ⮕

Feeling Guilty About Betraying My Boyfriend for a Fitness InfluencerA woman shares her experience of being pursued by a fitness influencer while being in a committed relationship and feeling guilty about betraying her boyfriend. Read more ⮕

Cricket World Cup: Why England are 'feeling the heat' ahead of must-win match against hosts IndiaAssistant coach Marcus Trescothick says England are 'feeling the heat' of their World Cup struggles ahead of their must-win match against hosts India. Read more ⮕

Tommy Blaize, the Voice of Strictly Come Dancing, Steps into the Spotlight with Solo TourTommy Blaize, the soulful voice behind Strictly Come Dancing, shares his sparkling stories from the show and announces his first ever solo tour, feeling both nervous and excited. Read more ⮕

Living a Secret Life with an Older Married ManA woman shares her experience of being in a secret relationship with a much older married man and feeling devalued. Read more ⮕