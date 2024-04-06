Philips Sleep Headphones Help You Drift Off to Sleep

Launched late last year, the Philips Sleep Headphones are hailed as the world’s thinnest sleep headphones and have been designed specifically to be worn while you drift off. And thanks to the app Kokoon , you can also keep an eye on your sleep patterns. According to the two companies, the headphones help you fall asleep quicker and stay in a dream world for longer as they intelligently protect your peaceful slumber from outside disturbances.

UK-based Kokoon has been working in the sleep sector for almost ten years and has released a couple of different headphones before this link-up with Phillips. The Bluetooth kit streams audio to your earbuds, be that music, podcasts or even the calming sounds supplied by the Kokoon app. The Philips Sleep Headphones currently cost £189.99 from Amazon, which include three months' free Kokoon app membership. Coming clean, these were made for me. Even as a youngster I had to have the radio on low to drift off to sleep

