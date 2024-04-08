Philips Launches Dual-Basket Airfryer Model

Philips has launched its first dual-basket model, the Philips Airfryer 3000 Series Dual Basket. It features a six and three-litre basket, with the large basket capable of handling a full traybake meal or a 1.5kg chicken. The airfryer also includes Philips ' RapidAir technology for optimized heat circulation. The touch screen display offers eight presets, and cooking times are synchronized in both drawers.

The Philips Airfryer 3000 Series Dual Basket is available in two colorways and retails for £179.99, with an introductory price of £139.99. Recipes tailored for the 3000 Series can be found in the Philips HomeID app

