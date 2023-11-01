Philippe Clement says Rangers rhythm disrupted by pyro but salutes response

Philippe Clement insists Rangers’ fans pyro show disrupted their rhythm on a stop-start night at Dens Park but saluted his side for their five-star show that maintained his perfect Premiership start to life at Ibrox.

The Belgian was delighted with his side’s display against Dundee with five different scorers all on target to send the Light Blues into Sunday’s Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hearts on a high.

Clement didn’t use either as an excuse but admitted his own support didn’t help on a night when Ryan Jack, Danilo, Cyriel Dessers, Sam Hammers and James Tavernier, for the penalty spot, all scored. He said: “The delay at the start wasn't an excuse. We need to be ready for every situation. It wasn’t ideal to arrive so late and then go inside again after a few minutes but that’s never an excuse. It’s not a good thing that we need to step inside as it broke our rhythm. headtopics.com

“If you score five goals and have a lot of other chances and keep a clean sheet - although Jack saved us a few times - then you are really happy after the game. I wasn’t so satisfied after our first half. It was okay. We scored the first goal and didn’t concede anything but weren’t ambitious enough to make the second goal and I was much more satisfied with the second half, and also with players coming back from injury and playing good games - like Ryan Jack and Leon Balogun.

“We’re working really hard in training and watching a lot of videos and explaining things and I see more and more players who understand the story. It’s about timing and running together. There’s still a lot of things we can improve on but you can see the team growing week by week. I don’t want to speak about myself, it’s the boys who are doing it, but we’re all working hard to make it a really good story and make it a very good season and that’s our ambition. headtopics.com

