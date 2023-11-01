Philippe Clement says Rangers pyro show 'broke rhythm' of his side

After just two minutes the away support was lit up with a number of flares before the stadium was engulfed with smoke.

As a result, the ground's fire alarms were sounded and referee Kevin Clancy was forced to halt play while emergency services cleared the arena for play.He said:"It's not a good thing that we need to step inside. We had to break our rhythm.

"I'm not the guy who has to say what the fans are to do but those things are better not done because we want to play football and keep our rhythm."Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. headtopics.com

Dundee vs Rangers team news as Philippe Clement names starting XIPhilippe Clement has named his Rangers starting XI to take on Dundee this evening. Read more ⮕

Davies names Rangers message from Philippe Clement that inspired corner dutiesThe defender has been sprung into a shock role in the early days of the Belgian's Ibrox tenure. Read more ⮕

Ben Davies explains Rangers corner duty call and simple Philippe Clement messageThe Light Blues defender was handed the role of delivering corners as Philippe Clement and his troops bagged what could turn out to be a huge result in the Europa League section in Prague. Read more ⮕

Philippe Clement says Rangers injury issues worst he has encounteredThe Ibrox boss insists the club are dealing with the root of their injury problems. Read more ⮕

Philippe Clement hits Rangers title grilling with 'good try' responseThe experienced Belgian coach would not be drawn in to talk of titles just yet. Read more ⮕

Rangers injury puzzle unresolved by Philippe Clement's predecessorsThe Belgian admits he's 'never seen a puzzle like it' when faced with Rangers mounting injury issues. Read more ⮕