Philippe Clement's Impressive Start as Rangers Manager

Philippe Clement has made impressive progress in his first month as Rangers manager, despite inheriting a struggling team. The team suffered three defeats in their first seven league games and were knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers. However, Clement's leadership has already had a positive impact, with players' morale improving and the team showing signs of improvement.





Read more: DAİLY_RECORD » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLASGOW_TİMES: Inside Philippe Clement's first Ibrox visit as he begins at RangersNew Rangers boss Philippe Clement has shared footage from his first day in charge of the club.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Rangers team news as Philippe Clement names his first starting XIPhilippe Clement has named his first Rangers starting XI as the club takes on Hibernian this afternoon.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

FOOTYİNSİDER247: Hutton raves about three Rangers players who stood out in Philippe Clement’s first gameThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Philippe Clement urged to break Rangers tinkerman habitMcCulloch watched van Bronckhorst and Beale chop and change and is keen to see if Clement sticks to a system.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Cyriel Dessers gets Philippe Clement Rangers investment vowDessers has struggled for form since his £4.5million summer switch but the new boss has promised he'll put the work in to get him firing.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Philippe Clement sees himself as Rangers father figureClement remains grateful for Strachan's guidance and wants to offer the same to his new charges at Ibrox.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »