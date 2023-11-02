Philippe Clement reacts to Rangers delays as he namechecks two stars for praise

Philippe Clement admits the Rangers delays were not ideal as he namechecked two stars after 'good games' against Dundee.

The Light Blues' new boss will remember a dramatic first away day in Scottish football with kick-off delayed for 45 minutes until 8.30pm after the team bus didn't arrive until 7.30pm at Dens Park. The players then got sent down the tunnel after just two minutes after a fans pyro display sparked a further delay with the game eventually resuming at 8.53pm and coming to a close just shy of 10.45pm .

On the park, it was a perfect night for the Ibrox side as they put on a five-star show in front of the travelling support. Ryan Jack gave them the perfect start netting just moments after the action got back underway with Danilo doubling the lead just six minutes into the second period. headtopics.com

READ MORE: Dundee 0 Rangers 5 as delays hit Dens before Danilo stars in goal fest -3 things we learnedSpeaking after the match, Clement said: “The delay at the start wasn't an excuse. We need to be ready for every situation. It wasn’t ideal to arrive so late and then go inside again after a few minutes but that’s never an excuse. It’s not a good thing that we need to step inside as it broke our rhythm.

"I’m not the guy who needs to say what fans need to do but those things are better not done because we want to play football and keep our rhythm. We started the game well directly with the pressing of Danilo and almost got a chance so you want to keep it that way. headtopics.com

“If you score five goals and have a lot of other chances and keep a clean sheet - although Jack saved us a few times - then you are really happy after the game. I wasn’t so satisfied after our first half. It was okay. We scored the first goal and didn’t concede anything but weren’t ambitious enough to make the second goal and I was much more satisfied with the second half, and also with players coming back from injury and playing good games - like Ryan Jack and Leon Balogun.

