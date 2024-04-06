Philippe Clement Challenges Young Players to Take Responsibility for Their Development

Philippe Clement has thrown down the gauntlet to his young players to take responsibility for their own development. Only Ross McCausland has grasped the nettle and become a regular first-team starter since the former Club Brugge boss arrived in October last year. The Belgian had Real Madrid star Aurélien Tchouaméni under his tutelage at Monaco before an €80m move to La Liga and saw first-hand how a talented kid making the most of his gifts can go to the very summit of the game.
Clement insists the France international's personal determination to improve took him to football's highest level. And while the manager sees Rangers as a perfect place to develop young stars in the years to come, he's aware of the balance required to continue winning. Experienced first-teamers are always key to winning trophies and Clement name-checked five of his squad who take an active role in developing the stars of the futur
