Philippe Clement backs Jack Butland's focus on club success

Philippe Clement insists Jack Butland is being driven by cups and not caps. Despite a recent disappointment on the England front, the Rangers boss believes his keeper’s hopes of making it to Euro 2024 are not yet over. But Clement is clear Butland’s big focus is performing for his club and seizing more silverware for the Ibrox club. The goalie and his colleagues are gearing up for Sunday’s crucial Old Firm game against Celtic as the title contenders aim to strike a massive blow in the race.
Victory for the Light Blues in front of their own fans will catapult Clement’s side back onto the Premiership summit with a precious game in hand following afterwards against Dundee. Butland’s glare is fixed firmly on a first derby success and his form has not been affected by the recent snub from his country. England gaffer Gareth Southgate intimated recently that the 31-year-old was on hs rade
