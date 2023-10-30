Phil Spencer's father's cause of death revealed in inquest after crash

TV star Phil Spencer’s parents were both killed in a car crash in August (Picture: Instagram) The father of TV presenter Phil Spencer died from a lung injury after his car overturned in a river, a coroner has said. The 89-year-old farmer was rushed to hospital after he nearly drowned, but he never regained consciousness, the inquest heard.

‘So much so that mum said to me only a week ago that she had resigned to thinking ‘now it looks like we will probably go together’. And so they did.’ The property expert thanked fans for their support and ‘lovely comments’ as he returned to filming on his hit Channel 4 show in mid-September with co-star Kirstie Allsopp, who coaxed him in front of the camera.

