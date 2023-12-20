Phil Salt's century helps England level series with highest T20 total

Phil Salt's second successive century helped England hit their highest T20 international total in a chaotic 75-run win over West Indies to level the series. Salt's astonishing 119 - the highest score by an England men's batter in the format - came from just 57 balls and included 10 sixes as the tourists finished with 267-3. Captain Jos Buttler smashed 55 from 29 balls and Liam Livingstone added an unbeaten 54 from 21 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

West Indies kept up with the imposing run-rate during their entertaining chasing effort, but regular wickets cost them, the hosts falling to 192 all out. The hosts amassed 87 from the first six overs, but England held their nerve and fought back to break every dangerous partnership, with each bowler taking at least one wicket. All-rounder Andre Russell gave the hosts late hope with a dynamic 24-ball half-century before he was the last batter to be dismissed in the 16th over by Reece Topley, who claimed 3-3





