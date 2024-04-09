Phil Foden's Stunning Strike Silences Bernabeu in Champions League Thriller

Last year, Erling Haaland left Santiago Bernabeu having endured perhaps his quietest performance in a Manchester City shirt. In the midst of one of the great goal-scoring campaigns, the Norwegian forward had been silenced, predominantly by Antonio Rudiger. That night, Madrid and City played out an intriguing yet somewhat forgettable 1-1 draw with Real Madrid .
The England midfielder's stunning strike silenced the Bernabeu as he showed exactly why he is one of the favourites for the 2024 Golden Ball. Both managers deployed line-ups with control and solidity in mind, and thus the first leg of this Champions League quarter-final should have been a cagey affair. The reality was the opposite, as control gave way to chaos in the most memorable of 3-3 thrillers. Phil Foden proved with a fine curled effort that brought City back into the game, and capped yet another wonderful performance from one of 2024's top contenders for the Ballon d'Or
Phil Foden Bernabeu Champions League Golden Ball Manchester City Erling Haaland Real Madrid
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »