Phil Foden reveals Guardiola's advice on playing centrally for Man City

Phil Foden says Pep Guardiola told him to add more rhythm to his game when he plays centrally for Manchester City, something he feels he's now doing. Foden starred in the No.10 position in Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Aston Villa, grabbing his second hat-trick of the season as Kevin De Bruyne was rested ahead of Crystal Palace on Saturday. The England star has long underlined his preferred option is to play centrally.
Guardiola has almost exclusively played him on the flank prior to this campaign after initially deeming him too erratic in the middle. That has changed this season with Foden explaining how his manager has asked him to operate. READ MORE: Man City player ratings vs Aston Villa READ MORE: Two new Man City undroppables confirmed “I see myself as a really technical player and in the pockets and I think out wide I can do that job, but I think I prefer being in the middle,” Foden told TNT Sports after full-time. “I think this year I am growing into the gam
