Phil Foden prefers central attacking midfield role over playing out wide

Manchester City hat-trick hero Phil Foden says he prefers playing in a central attacking midfield role rather than out wide after his treble helped demolish Aston Villa 4-1. Pep Guardiola's treble winners were locked in a 1-1 scoreline against Unai Emery's fourth-placed side before Foden struck with three stylish goals - one from a free-kick before half-time, then two in the second period, capped off by a brilliant long-range effort.

Foden's 'best position' has been the subject of much debate among fans of both City and England - with Guardiola and Gareth Southgate rotating him between the wing and the attacking midfield position. Man City 4-1 Aston Villa - report & highlightsLive Premier League table | Watch free Premier League highlightsStream Sky Sports on NOW | Get Sky SportsThe 23-year-old's preference is clear, though. 'I seem to have some really technical play in the pockets and out wide, I can do that job but I prefer it in the middle,' he told TNT Sport

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkySportsNews / 🏆 60. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Phil Foden is fast becoming Manchester City’s key man in the middleThe 23-year-old is suddenly the player that everybody - Guardiola included - hoped and believed he could be at Manchester City

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Man City star Phil Foden slaughtered by fans as his stats from England match emergeThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Possible Man City line-up vs Newcastle as Mateo Kovacic and Phil Foden startManchester City will be determined to keep their hopes of defending their FA Cup crown alive when they face Newcastle United on Saturday.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Phil Foden could play two roles for Man City to stop Liverpool danger manManchester City take on Liverpool in the Premier League desperately hoping to improve their terrible record at Anfield

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Phil Foden: Man City set to open talks over ‘jaw-dropping’ dealThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Phil Foden reveals Guardiola's advice on playing centrally for Man CityPhil Foden says Pep Guardiola told him to add more rhythm to his game when he plays centrally for Manchester City, something he feels he's now doing.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »