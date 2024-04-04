Phil Foden prefers central attacking midfield role over playing out wide

Manchester City hat-trick hero Phil Foden says he prefers playing in a central attacking midfield role rather than out wide after his treble helped demolish Aston Villa 4-1. Pep Guardiola's treble winners were locked in a 1-1 scoreline against Unai Emery's fourth-placed side before Foden struck with three stylish goals - one from a free-kick before half-time, then two in the second period, capped off by a brilliant long-range effort.
Foden's 'best position' has been the subject of much debate among fans of both City and England - with Guardiola and Gareth Southgate rotating him between the wing and the attacking midfield position. Man City 4-1 Aston Villa - report & highlightsLive Premier League table | Watch free Premier League highlightsStream Sky Sports on NOW | Get Sky SportsThe 23-year-old's preference is clear, though. 'I seem to have some really technical play in the pockets and out wide, I can do that job but I prefer it in the middle,' he told TNT Sport
