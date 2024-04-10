Phil Foden hopeful for Champions League quarter-final despite injury scare

Phil Foden is hopeful he will be available for Manchester City 's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid after his late substitution saw him limping heavily following a challenge. City will take a 3-3 draw back to the Etihad Stadium next week after a thrilling encounter at the Bernabeu on Tuesday. Trailing 2-1, Foden's brilliant strike into the top corner levelled things for City before Josko Gvardiol's curling effort put them ahead.

But Fede Valverde's sublime volley sent the sides to Manchester level. City were handed a late concern as Foden went down following a challenge from behind by Eduardo Camavinga, and Pep Guardiola quickly replaced the forward with Julian Alvarez with five minutes remaining. Foden limped off heavily, and was still feeling the effects of the challenge at full time. ALSO READ: Real Madrid vs Man City highlights as De Bruyne on bench as Gvardiol gives injury boost in Champions League ALSO READ: Why Kevin De Bruyne is not in Man City starting XI vs Real Madrid However, after the game, Foden revealed he is optimistic over the knock which he said was a dead leg. Asked by TNT Sports if he was okay, he replied: "I hope so, I've got a bad dead leg. a bit of time to recover and hopefully I can." Guardiola was also asked about the issue, and replied: "It's a knock, he was grumpy with me because I made a substitution. He made another fantastic goal

Phil Foden Manchester City Champions League Injury Real Madrid

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Phil Foden's Stunning Strike Silences Bernabeu in Champions League ThrillerThe England midfielder's stunning strike silenced the Bernabeu as he showed exactly why he is one of the favourites for the 2024 Golden Ball. Last year, Erling Haaland left Santiago Bernabeu having endured perhaps his quietest performance in a Manchester City shirt. In the midst of one of the great goal-scoring campaigns, the Norwegian forward had been silenced, predominantly by Antonio Rudiger. That night, Madrid and City played out an intriguing yet somewhat forgettable 1-1 draw with Real Madrid. Both managers deployed line-ups with control and solidity in mind, and thus the first leg of this Champions League quarter-final should have been a cagey affair. The reality was the opposite, as control gave way to chaos in the most memorable of 3-3 thrillers. Phil Foden proved with a fine curled effort that brought City back into the game, and capped yet another wonderful performance from one of 2024's top contenders for the Ballon d'Or.

Source: goal - 🏆 59. / 63 Read more »

Phil Foden outshines Erling Haaland while ruthless Bayern Munich rock Arsenal - Champions League hits and missesThe Sky Sports football writers analyse Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first legs as neither Man City nor Arsenal have it their own way against Europe's giants.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Champions League, Europa League & Europa Conference League quarter-finals: When are the draws?Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League quarter-final draws take place on Friday March 15, but who could make it through?

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Real Madrid 3 Man City 3: Valverde stunner secures Champions League draw after Foden and Gvardiol...Erling Haaland reveals secret talent after childhood vid goes viral

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

What Arsenal's result does for Premier League coefficient and extra Champions League spotThe nervy wait to find out if fifth place will qualify continues...

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »