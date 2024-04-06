Phil Foden breaks silence after being benched in Manchester City's win over Crystal Palace

Phil Foden has broken his silence following Manchester City 's 4-2 win over Crystal Palace . The 23-year-old midfielder, who scored a hat-trick against Aston Villa on Wednesday evening, was benched this weekend with Kevin De Bruyne reintroduced to the starting lineup. The Belgium international fired the reigning Premier League champions to victory at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, finding the net twice.

While Pep Guardiola's decision to rest Foden was certainly vindicated, many supporters would have liked to see the Englishman feature in south London. "It was difficult but not just him, all the guys as a manager when you don’t allow players to play," said the Manchester City boss in a pre-match interview with TNT Sports. "My decisions are tough, always. But it is a lot of games, we have a lo

Phil Foden Manchester City Crystal Palace Pep Guardiola Benched Victory Premier League

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Phil Foden is fast becoming Manchester City’s key man in the middleThe 23-year-old is suddenly the player that everybody - Guardiola included - hoped and believed he could be at Manchester City

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

The Apprentice is Now the Master: Phil Foden's Role in Manchester CityPhil Foden, Manchester City's best player this season, is being played out of position in the team's biggest games. This raises questions about Kevin De Bruyne's role as the team's conductor.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Phil Foden shines in Manchester City's win over Aston VillaPhil Foden put in one of his best displays as a Manchester City player in Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Aston Villa, notching his second hat-trick of the season.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Phil Foden shines as Manchester City beat Aston VillaPhil Foden produces a sparkling performance, scoring a hat-trick, as Manchester City defeat Aston Villa 4-1 to stay in the race for the Premier League title.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Phil Foden hat-trick secures Manchester City win over Aston VillaPhil Foden scored a hat-trick as Manchester City defeated Aston Villa to strengthen their position in the Premier League title race.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Phil Foden matched record held by Cristiano Ronaldo during Man City vs Aston VillaPhil Foden starred as Manchester City beat Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »