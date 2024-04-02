Petrol bombs thrown at media during republican parade in Derry

A small number of petrol bombs were thrown at members of the press following a republican parade in the Creggan area of Derry on Easter Monday. There was little visible sign of police presence in the area as the parade, which has been accompanied by disorder in previous years, got underway on Easter Monday afternoon. A helicopter was flying continuously overhead, while a drone was blaring a police message warning people not to take part in the procession.

There appeared to be no visible police officers present on the ground. Large numbers of masked youths, meanwhile, carried petrol bombs and bricks as the parade made its way from the Creggan shops area to the city cemetery. Masked men marched in military style from the Creggan shops area to the city cemetery, carrying republican banners. In the cemetery, there was a narration and wreaths were laid at republican graves

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

21 Best Luxury Easter Eggs 2024 from Fortnum & Mason to HarrodsThe best luxury Easter eggs and most expensive Easter eggs to buy in 2024 including Fortnum and Mason Easter eggs, Harvey Nichols easter eggs, and Hotel Chocolat Easter eggs.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

Press targeted with petrol bombs following Easter Monday republican paradeThere was little visible sign of police presence, other than a police helicopter and a drone overhead

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Fixture details confirmed for Allianz Football League FinalsDerry, Armagh, Donegal and Down will all be action at Croker over Easter

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

47 Best Easter Gifts For Adults 2024: Easter Gift IdeasWe've found the best Easter gifts that are as chic and stylish as she is, from Easter hampers to non chocolate Easter gifts and unique Easter gifts, these are the best Easter gift ideas for adults.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

10 of the yummiest easter eggs to send by post to a loved one – or to order for yourselfThese Easter egg delivery services will make someone's day come Easter Sunday...

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Wirral Easter Beer Festival Returns for Easter WeekendA huge beer festival is returning to Wirral over the Easter weekend. Beer lovers have seven different sessions to choose from between Wednesday, March 27 until Sunday, March 31 that cater to those who prefer a quiet pint or "going out out atmosphere". The festival offers a variety of local and continental beers, ciders, and spirits.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »