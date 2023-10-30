The ice hockey team Petr Cech plays for have introduced a strict rule following the tragic death of Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson.

On Saturday, Johnson was playing for his side against Sheffield Steelers in front of 8,000 supporters at the Utilita Arena when he was slashed in the neck by anThe tragedy has opened up discussions as to whether extra measures should be taken to avoid a freak injury of this kind.plays for, have set the precedent by making neck guards mandatory for all players and encouraging other teams to do so.

They are currently no rules in place stating that the protection must be worn by players in a number of major leagues.on Monday said:"These guards will be a non-negotiable component of their attire during all practices and games, providing an extra layer of protection. headtopics.com

"We encourage other clubs to also offer these neck guards to their players. At our level of play, we strongly believe that these guards should be worn by all players." Johnson made 13 appearances for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL before playing for the Malmo Redhawks in Sweden, as well as Ontario Reign and Augsburger Panther in Canada and Germany respectively.

A statement read:"The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam's family, his partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time. “Everyone at the club including players, staff, management, and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam's passing. Our thoughts are also with the fans and staff of both clubs, especially those who attended or were following the game, who will be devastated following today's news. headtopics.com

