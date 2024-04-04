Petition calls for UK-wide recognition of older person's bus passes

More than 7,616 people have signed an online petition calling for the concessionary bus pass for people of State Pension age to be extended to cover travel across all parts of the UK. Petition creator, Charles David Smith, argues that giving older people the option to travel for free across Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland would “enhance their lives”.

The ‘Negotiate UK-wide recognition of older person's bus passes’ petition, has been posted on the petitions-parliament website and states: “We believe the UK Government should negotiate reciprocal agreements with the devolved administrations of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to allow the recognition and use of older person's bus passes across the whole of the UK. Allow those of limited means to enhance their lives with free travel.” At 10,000 signatures of support, it would be entitled to a response from the UK Government and at 100,000 it would be considered by the Petitions Committee for debate in Parliamen

