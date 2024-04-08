Petition Calls for Extension of Concessionary Bus Pass for UK Pensioners

More than 12,900 people have signed an online petition calling for the concessionary bus pass for people of State Pension age to be extended to cover travel across all parts of the UK. As the petition has now passed the 10,000 signature threshold, it is now entitled to a response from the UK Government . Petition creator, Charles David Smith, argues giving older people the option to travel for free across all four nations of the UK would “enhance their lives”.

At present, the pass can only be used in the country where it has been issued, meaning people in Scotland can use it anywhere north of the border - but not in England, Wales or Northern Ireland. It emerged earlier this year it could be possible to allow people with a concessionary bus pass to travel throughout the UK - in the future. However, Minister for Roads and Local Transport Guy Opperman MP said there are no present plans to “introduce such an arrangement”. Opperman’s comments came after Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell asked the Secretary of State for Transport, whether the Department has “made an assessment of the potential merits of introducing a ‘national freedom pass’ for pensioners to utilise public transport across the United Kingdom”. In a written response, Opperman said “concessionary travel is a devolved policy area so the administrative arrangements in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland differ from those in England

Petition Bus Pass UK Pensioners Travel Government Response

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New WASPI petition calls for urgent MP debate on State Pension compensationMore than 44,000 people have signed an online petition created by the WASPI campaign.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Petition calls for UK-wide recognition of older person's bus passesMore than 7,616 people have signed an online petition calling for the concessionary bus pass for people of State Pension age to be extended to cover travel across all parts of the UK. Petition creator, Charles David Smith, argues that giving older people the option to travel for free across Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland would “enhance their lives”.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Spurs Fans Protest Against Club's Decision to End Concessionary Ticket Pricing for PensionersSpurs fans turned their backs on the action during a home game with Luton Town to protest against the club's decision to end concessionary ticket pricing for pensioners. This act of protest reflects a growing discontent within the national game.

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

White House and lawmakers increase pressure on UnitedHealth to ease providers' painUS senator calls cyber attack 'inexcusable,' calls for mandatory security rules

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Easter timetable for NCT buses as service changes for weekendThere are also changes to the use of Concessionary passes and Easyrider travel cards

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Wetherby: Leeds town looks set to introduce car parking charges as thousands back petition against plansAn update on proposed car parking charges in Wetherby is expected soon, after they were signed off as part of Leeds City Council's budget.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »