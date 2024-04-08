Petition Calls for Extension of Concessionary Bus Pass for UK Pensioners

More than 12,900 people have signed an online petition calling for the concessionary bus pass for people of State Pension age to be extended to cover travel across all parts of the UK. As the petition has now passed the 10,000 signature threshold, it is now entitled to a response from the UK Government . Petition creator, Charles David Smith, argues giving older people the option to travel for free across all four nations of the UK would “enhance their lives”.
At present, the pass can only be used in the country where it has been issued, meaning people in Scotland can use it anywhere north of the border - but not in England, Wales or Northern Ireland. It emerged earlier this year it could be possible to allow people with a concessionary bus pass to travel throughout the UK - in the future. However, Minister for Roads and Local Transport Guy Opperman MP said there are no present plans to “introduce such an arrangement”. Opperman’s comments came after Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell asked the Secretary of State for Transport, whether the Department has “made an assessment of the potential merits of introducing a ‘national freedom pass’ for pensioners to utilise public transport across the United Kingdom”. In a written response, Opperman said “concessionary travel is a devolved policy area so the administrative arrangements in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland differ from those in England
