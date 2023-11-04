Peter Schmeichel: The Greatest Goalkeeper in Premier League History

Given that Peter Schmeichel made over 350 appearances for Manchester United - winning a total of 16 trophies, including five top-flight titles - it was always going to be difficult to replace the dominant shot-stopper. The Dane, who even scored for the Reds during his time at Old Trafford, is widely regarded as the greatest goalkeeper in Premier League history - which is probably why United's first attempt to replace him didn't quite go to plan
. Known for his intimidating physique, which included specially made size XXXL shirts, Schmeichel was feared by strikers throughout his career. He won a host of individual accolades and ended his United career on the highest note - with the club winning the Treble in his final campaign. It was far from plain sailing, though, with the goalkeeper being 'sacked' by Sir Alex Ferguson following a row in January 1994. However, after making an improvised apology to the other first-team players - which Ferguson had heard - he was allowed to remain at Old Trafford. The rest, of course, is history. READ MORE: United get team news boost vs Fulham as Erik ten Hag gives update READ MORE: Erik ten Hag explains Ajax quote about United style When Schmeichel did depart, United had the difficult task of replacing hi
