Peter Barlow's dramatic Coronation Street exit story 'confirmed'

Peter will soon depart the cobbles in a dramatic fashion (Picture: ITV) With Chris Gascoyne’s exit from Coronation Street looming, many fans assumed he Peter Barlow would say goodbye to Weatherfield in the back of a police car. This is because the beloved character was responsible for killing Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) at the end of Super Soap Week.

Perhaps it will all get too much for him and he decides he needs to get away from Coronation Street and everyone on it, leaving in the dead of night without so much as a word. Follow Metro Soaps on WhatsApp to get all the latest spoilers first Want to be the first to hear shocking EastEnders spoilers? Who’s leaving Coronation Street? The latest gossip from Emmerdale? Metro.co.

Read more:

MetroUK »

Coronation Street fans ‘rumble’ heartbreaking Peter Barlow twist ahead of exitAs Peter Barlow managed to avoid jail in Wednesday's visit to the Coronation Street cobbles, fans at home are convinced they've 'rumbled' his heartbreaking exit storyline Read more ⮕

Coronation Street spoilers: Tim haunted by Stephen amid breakdownCoronation Street star Joe Duttine discusses character Tim's danger in upcoming episodes. Read more ⮕

Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah reflects on a death amid Peter twistSwain pushes Sally to give her opinion on whether Peter intended to kill Stephen, she tells Swain they should be out looking for her missing husband. Read more ⮕

Coronation Street spoilers: Daniel tipped off as Daisy dumps RyanDaisy tells Ryan he was so brave for doing his livestream showing his scars. Before Ryan can speak, Daisy hugs him before the two share a deep passionate kiss. Read more ⮕

ITV Coronation Street Les Battersby star now - booze addiction to Hollywood roleActor Bruce Jones was best known for playing Les Battersby on Coronation Street. But his life off-screen was plagued by troubles of his own including battling alcohol addiction Read more ⮕

Coronation Street star confirms Daniel and Bethany twist amid returnDaisy tells Ryan he was so brave for doing his livestream showing his scars. Before Ryan can speak, Daisy hugs him before the two share a deep passionate kiss. Read more ⮕