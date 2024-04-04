Peter Andre Welcomes Newborn Baby Girl

Peter Andre is on cloud nine after welcoming his newborn baby girl . The Mysterious Girl singer, 50, announced the arrival of his daughter with Emily MacDonagh on social media earlier this week. The loving dad has already shared one funny moment. He took to social media on Wednesday as he posted some cute photos on Instagram, including one where he's in hospital clothes holding his new daughter's hand.

In the photo, it looks like the tiny baby who is yet to be named is giving Peter the middle finger! He joked about it, saying: "Are you seriously giving me the middle finger already? I love you unconditionally so it's ok." Before this, Peter posted a picture of Emily in the hospital bed looking at their little girl with love. Peter said: "I love you both so much", reports the Mirror. He told everyone about his daughter being born with a lovely message. "Just minutes old... We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family," he sai

