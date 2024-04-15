Peter Andre Opens Up About Expanding His Family

Peter Andre has opened up about the possibility of expanding his brood just days after welcoming his fifth child .

At the time of the birth, he gushed: "We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family. Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy. Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn't be happier.

The doting dad of five confessed he has "no idea" what lies ahead given that his father is one of 12 siblings. He revealed: "Dad turns 91 this year and Mum's just turned 88. And this year will be their 69th wedding anniversary. I said to Dad, who is one of 12, 'I'm really keeping it going. We've got two boys, and two girls and I have no idea what's coming,'" reports the Mirror.

"We’ve been trying out names that our friends and family have suggested, but then Emily and I don’t seem to agree on them. So I think it’s only fair that Emily decides – I hope she picks a good one. It’s been great that the kids have been off school for the holidays so we can spend time together as a family.

Peter Andre Expanding Family Fifth Child Sixth Child Happiness

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



OK_Magazine / 🏆 12. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emily Andre shows off ultra-rare glimpse of glamorous bedroom she shares with Peter AndrePeter Andre and his wife are about to welcome their third child

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Peter Andre admits he's 'struggling' with key thing after birth of fifth childPeter Andre has opened up about the struggles he's facing after welcoming his fifth child, a baby girl, with wife Emily MacDonagh earlier this month

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Peter Andre cradles newborn daughter in sweet new snap after welcoming third child with wife Emily...Peter Andre attempts to experience the burden of pregnancy via the aid of a Watermelon

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Katie Price Calls Out 'Scumbag' as Ex-Husband Peter Andre Announces Birth of Third ChildKatie Price has broken her silence as ex-husband Peter Andre announced the birth of his third child with wife Emily on Wednesday. The former glamour model, 45, took to Instagram to call out a 'scumbag' who had stolen a gate just as Peter, 51, revealed his happy baby news. Following the announcement, Katie also filmed herself wearing a black quarter zip jumper to promote an app to her 2.6million followers.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Katie Price breaks silence as Peter Andre announces birth of third childKatie Price calls out a thief on Instagram just before Peter Andre announces the birth of his third child with wife Emily. The newborn arrived at Musgrove hospital in Taunton, weighing 7lb 3oz. Peter and Emily are overwhelmed and couldn't be happier.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Peter Andre and wife Emily MacDonagh welcome their third childAmong those sending their love and congratulations were Strictly Come Dancing star Ola Jordan, TV personality Vanessa Feltz, and former The Only Way Is Essex star, Amy Childs.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »