Peter Andre Loves Balloon Rendition of Himself

Peter Andre loved Layla's balloon rendition of him topless so much he took it home and put it on Instagram. Layla Glen, 45, started making balloon animals for kids' parties when she was a teenager working at McDonald's. David, 47, gave her an online £50 balloon course for her 40th birthday. The mum-of-three got so good she started making balloon models for her friends, who then shared them on social media. Soon, people were asking her to make balloon sculptures for their parties and events.

She even made a balloon model of singer Peter Andre for a Christmas lights switch-on in her town. Now, Layla, from Redditch, Worcestershire, is known as one of the best balloon modellers in the world

